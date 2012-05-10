Vitamin-Rich Recipes: Caribbean Rice

Recipe courtesy of Morrison Management Specialists

Caribbean rice with mango salsa is rich in vitamin A

This dish is light but full of flavor, perfect for summer lunches. It was featured in our cafeteria recently.

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

For the rice:

2 cups hot water

1/2 teaspoon low sodium vegetable base (no msg)

1 cup brown basmati rice (long grain, dry)

For the salsa:

1/2 cup fresh mango, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon red onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon red bell pepper, diced, 1/4 inch

1/2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 teaspoon olive oil/canola oil 25/75 blend

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

For the chicken and vegetables:

1 1/2 cup hot water

1/2 tablespoon teaspoon low sodium vegetable base (no msg)

1/4 cup olive oil/canola oil 25/75 blend

1 1/2 pound white-meat chicken, diced

1 1/2 cup frozen whole kernel corn

1 1/2 cup frozen green peas

1 1/2 cup light coconut milk

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon cilantro

6 fresh lime wedges

Directions

Combine 2 cups hot water and 1/2 teaspoon vegetable base in a sauce pan, bring to a boil. While the water is heating, rinse the rice to remove excess starch and drain well. Add the rice to the vegetable base and water mixture, then bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for about 40 minutes or until the rice is tender.

Combine the mangoes, onions, peppers, cilantro, black beans, olive oil and pepper. Gently fold together until the oil and seasoning are well distributed. Reserve for later use.

Combine hot water with 1/2 teaspoon vegetable base and stir until dissolved. Reserve for later use.

Heat a sauté pan over medium high heat. Mist the pan with olive oil blend. To the pan, add cooked brown rice, vegetable stock, chicken, corn and peas. Heat to 165F, stirring constantly. Add the coconut milk and bring back to a simmer. Season with the salt and pepper.

For each serving, put 1 1/4 cups of chicken and rice into the center of a bowl, top with 2 tablespoons of mango salsa, 1/2 teaspoon cilantro and 1 lime slice.

Nutritional Facts

Calories: 421

Fat: 12 g

Sodium: 566 mg

Protein: 33 g

Vitamin A: 42% daily value