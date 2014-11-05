Virginia Film Festival: A Menu of Healthy Movies

As always, this year’s Virginia Film Festival, which runs November 6-9, offers a slew of movies from the edgy and new to the historical and classic, covering a diverse range of topics and interests.

Alive Inside reveals what happens when patients with dementia and Alzheimer's disease are treated with music. Image courtesy Bond/360.

These include films with themes on health and wellness that we just couldn’t pass up. Go and watch, and come back and tell us what you thought!

Our Film Festival Picks

Alive Inside

The story of musical interventions into the lives of people suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The health connection: Music as medicine!

The UVA connection: Sponsored by the UVA Health System, Carol Manning, MD, will lead a discussion after the film.

Why we like it: We love uplifting research, and the previews look delightful.

Go see it: 6:15 pm, Friday, Nov 7

DOWNTOWN MALL: REGAL 4

See a preview of Alive Inside

Landscapes of Longevity

An investigation into what makes a “Blue Zone” — places around the world where people live longer, healthier lives.

The health connection: Aging — we all do it. Longevity — we all want it.

The UVA connection: Directed by graduate researchers from UVA’s Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning.

Why we like it: It’s encouraging to watch happy people feeling vital in their golden years, and it’s fascinating to think that where and how we live can affect our health so profoundly.

Go see it: 1:00 pm, Sunday, Nov 9

UVA: CULBRETH THEATRE

See a preview of Landscapes of Longevity

Fed Up

Childhood obesity re-examined, this film looks at this health crisis and the role played by the food industry.

The health connection: The health repercussions of obesity are startling.

The UVA connection: Executive producer Katie Couric will be on hand for a post-film discussion.

Why we like it: The preview suggests the reporting in this film will reveal connections between food and health relevant to all of us.

Go see it: 2:00 pm, Saturday, Nov 8

UVA: CULBRETH THEATRE

See a preview of Fed Up

The Wizard of Oz

This classic continues to entertain the imagination of children and adults alike.

The health connection: Don’t overlook the mind-body connection. Also, walking is a great way to stay fit, even when you’re being pursued by flying monkeys.

The UVA connection: Sponsored by UVA Children’s Hospital.

Why we like it: It’s impossible not to.

Go see it: 10:00 am, Saturday, Nov 8

UVA: CULBRETH THEATRE

See a preview of The Wizard of Oz