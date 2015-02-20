Skip to main content
Spring Vim & Vigor: Nursing Home Alternatives & Tips for Seniors

by Megan Munkacsy

The Spring 2015 issue of our family health magazine, Vim & Vigor, focuses on staying healthy and happy as we age.

A nursing home alternative helps adults like Eliza Anderson
A Central Virginia program provides medical and social resources so Eliza Anderson (left) and other older adults can stay in their own homes.

Read about:

  • A Charlottesville program that helps seniors stay in their own homes instead of moving to nursing homes.
  • One of the world’s first children to have open-heart surgery — he’s now in his 60s and works out three times a week while waiting for a heart transplant.
  • A 74-year-old with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer. A clinical trial at UVA has given him more time and hope.

Plus, 80-year-old “Philomena” star Judi Dench shares her macular degeneration story and why she thinks the word “retire” is rude.

