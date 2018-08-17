A VHL Patient’s Story: Inside the Fall Vim & Vigor

Karen gracefully lived with VHL while helping others with the condition.

Karen Ramsey was 50 when she learned she had von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease, a rare genetic condition that leads to the development of both benign and cancerous tumors throughout the body. At that time, the average life expectancy for a woman with VHL was 48.

Helping Other VHL Patients

Karen spent her last years volunteering for the VHL Alliance, an organization that helps improve the quality of life for VHL patients, raise money for research and grow awareness. She passed away on April 30, but as she wished, we’re sharing her story to continue spreading awareness of this cancer-causing disease. Read Karen’s story.

