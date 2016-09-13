Vasectomy FAQs

Many couples discuss the possibility of a vasectomy for months or years before committing.

Many couples who want permanent birth control may wonder if they should pursue a vasectomy for the man or tubal ligation for the woman. The two procedures are equally effective. But a vasectomy, which involves blocking the tubes (vans deferens) that carry sperm from the testes to the penis, is "faster, safer, only requires local anesthetic, and so it's overall more cost effective," says urologist Ryan Smith, MD.

The procedure is done at the doctor's office. Men may have a couple of days of discomfort. They'll have to avoid strenuous activity for up to a week, Smith explains.

In this week's podcast, Smith answers common questions about vasectomies, including:

Is the procedure reversible?

Is there still a chance of pregnancy?

What are the risks and side effects?

Listen to the podcast: