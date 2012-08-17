UVA School of Medicine Joins Partnership Between Rwanda and U.S. Government

UVA's School of Medicine is part of a unique partnership between the Ministry of Health in the African nation of Rwanda and the U.S. government.

This partnership is facilitated by the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) run by former President Bill Clinton and includes 13 U.S. schools of medicine, nursing and public health, including UVA.

U.S. faculty will train Rwandese healthcare workers who can then train future generations of doctors, nurses and other health professionals. UVA will provide three to four surgeons and one or two anesthesiologists for the Rwanda Human Resources for Health (HRH) Program.

Find out more about this exciting initiative.