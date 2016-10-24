UVA Long-Distance Runner Receives Career-Changing Foot Surgery

Cleo Boyd is a long-distance runner for both UVA's cross country team as well as the track and field team. She has always excelled at her sport, but due to a lingering injury, she was often forced to sit out to rehab her foot. During the offseason, Boyd was operated on by Joseph Park, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at UVA Health System. Since the procedure, Boyd has been able to consistently train and was part of the ACC Championship team in 2015.

