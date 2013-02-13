UVA Researchers Slash Recovery Time for Cancer Surgery

A new approach to cancer care at UVA is helping patients heal faster.

A typical hospital stay after a Whipple procedure to treat pancreatic cancer is as long as two weeks, but the new approach at UVA is often cutting that time in half.

This allows patients to begin potentially life-saving chemotherapy sooner.

There have been zero deaths among the 113 patients evaluated as part of a clinical trial of the new approach. In the wake of the success of the study, UVA is implementing the streamlined approach permanently.

