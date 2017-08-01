Pick Up Prescriptions on Your Schedule in Charlottesville

It has happened to me more than once: I realize at 7:15 in the evening I’ve forgotten to pick up my prescription. And my pharmacy closed at 7. Sound familiar?

Remembering hours of operation won’t be a problem at UVA Pharmacy’s Lee Street location. It’s the only full-service retail pharmacy in the Charlottesville area open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. You don’t need to be a UVA patient or employee to use the pharmacy; it’s open to the public. You'll find a range of over-the-counter medications, too.

You can transfer your prescription to UVA even if your provider isn’t a UVA doctor. Just call 434.924.2390 or submit a prescription transfer request online.

Then, the next time you realize you’ve forgotten to pick up your prescription, don’t worry! Just head on over to the UVA Pharmacy's Lee Street location. They’ll be open.

See What the UVA Pharmacy Has to Offer

Watch the pharmacy introduction.