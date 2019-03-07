7 Quick Questions with Pediatric Otolaryngologist William Brand, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngologist William Brand, MD

William Brand, MD, is a UVA pediatric otolaryngologist specializing in ear, nose and throat disorders in children. He treats conditions such as:

Hearing loss

Ear infections

Nasal issues including allergies and sinus infections

Meet a UVA Otolaryngologist

1. Why did you become a doctor?

Quite simply, to help others. It is an awesome responsibility and privilege to come to work every day, and be able to have such an impact on our patient’s lives. That ability to help is what brought me to medicine, and also what keeps me excited about it every day.

2. Why did you choose your specialty?

I always knew I wanted to work with children, so the pediatric part was kind of a given for me. When one thinks about themselves, they think of their face, their voice or their hearing. On top of that – so many things we take for granted such as breathing and swallowing. All that is rolled into one field, otolaryngology (ENT), which is amazing. We work with all age ranges, seeing patients who are otherwise healthy to those who are extremely sick. It really is a cool thing to be able to do.

3. What is your favorite thing about Charlottesville?

It is easier to come up with things I don’t like, honestly. Charlottesville is a small town but has so much going on in terms of arts, music and culture. It is so close to great outdoors spots. There’s great access to sports with the university. It is a great place to raise a family. I could go on and on…

4. Where did you grow up?

I primarily grew up in Richmond, so not far away. My father was in the army before that, however, so we moved around quite a bit before settling in Richmond.

5. What’s the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?

There’s too many to count. One of the things I find most interesting though is the development of endoscopic techniques to treat complex airway issues. We are often able to help children breathe more easily through much smaller procedures with far less pain than what was possible in the past. I think that’s amazing.

6. Who is your inspiration?

I cannot narrow it down to one, as I have been so lucky to have so many great influences in my life. My father is a physician, so that is an obvious one. His examples of hard work and care have helped send me on the path to where I am now. That said, my mother was a huge inspiration, as well. She helped instill a sense of wanting to help others, as she volunteered throughout my life. It is with their help and example that I have been able to.

7. What’s your favorite thing about working at UVA?

I get to work with great people every day. From the other physicians to the residents and fellows, to the nurses, everyone is smart, capable and excited to be able to help children. It’s a great place to work.