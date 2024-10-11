UVA Health in the News, October 2024

This month, UVA Health experts spoke to the media about cancer, menopause, migraines, and more.

Early Detection Saves "Pam"

The Office TV show star had a stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer diagnosis. Our own Lynn Dengel, MD, cancer expert at UVA Health, weighed in on how dense breast tissue played a role.

Can the Brain Cool Hot Flashes?

Everything seems to be related to the brain these days. Some studies now in the works are "taking advantage of this newly understood neurokinin pathway in the brain that appears to control hot flashes" said JoAnn Pinkerton, MD.

She directs the Midlife Health program at UVA Health, while leading research into menopause treatments that don't use hormones (elinzanetant). Watch the interview for more details.

Cancer Rates Up in Younger People

While cancer deaths are down overall, the rates of diagnosis for stomach, colon, breast, and some blood cancers are rising in people under 50.

Cynthia Yoshida, MD, explained the reasons why it looks like “GenXers and millennials are going to have higher rates of cancer compared to prior generations.”

Blame Hormones for Your Migraines

A Wired article cited UVA Health research as pointing to one of the possible reasons why women tend to get more migraines than men.

Flu Shots Don't Give You the Flu

That's just one of the facts about these vaccines, noted Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD. She urges people to get their shots now, in an article about 'vaccine season.'

Drink This, Not That

Raising a kid with diabetes or have it yourself? Make sure you know the diabetes dos and don'ts.

Potluck

You can also see local stories on prostate cancer risk, whether mushroom gummies are safe, and a study on race in relation to cord blood therapy.