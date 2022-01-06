UVA Health COVID Update: The Bottom Line for Jan. 6, 2022

COVID AT UVA HEALTH: BY THE NUMBERS

82 patients, including 3 children, hospitalized at UVA Health with COVID

See Virginia-wide stats from the Virginia Department of Health

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: OMICRON WAVE CONTINUES; GETTING A TEST

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is constantly changing and adding mutations to itself. Just a few weeks ago, the first case of the omicron variant of the virus was found in the U.S. Now, omicron accounts for about 95% of all new infections.

What's a Rapid Antigen Test? Rapid antigen tests detect proteins from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Most at-home COVID tests are of this type. They work best if you use them when you're having symptoms. You usually get results on the same day. The other kind of test, called molecular or PCR, can take a few days to get a result. PCR tests are a little more accurate but less convenient. Whatever test you use, make sure to report your result to your doctor.

COVID-19 tests have become harder to find as infections have risen in our area. UVA Health infectious disease specialist Costi Sifri, MD, urges you to avoid coming to the emergency department to get a COVID test. “The emergency room is not a place to get a test,” says Sifri. “It’s really a place where people need medical attention because they have significant needs.”

Although you might have a hard time finding rapid antigen tests at a local pharmacy, it’s still the best course of action. This will help our health system from getting overwhelmed with patients. If you're having symptoms and feel like you need medical attention, do come to the ER for treatment.

UPGRADE YOUR SAFETY: MASK TYPE OFFERS MORE PROTECTION

With the higher local case numbers, you should consider upgrading your regular mask from a cloth or surgical-style one to a KN95 or N95. After shortages of this style of mask last year, they’re now more widely available. They also offer better protection against coronavirus infection.

“They’re better at filtering out the virus than the surgical masks, and the surgical masks are better than the cloth masks,” says Bill Petri, MD, an infectious disease expert at UVA Health. “There’s really almost no difference between a KN95 and an N95. They are much more widely available and it is good to buy them from somebody reputable, like one of the local drugstores.”

Whatever mask you choose, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that your mask:

Have at least 2 layers

Completely covers your mouth and nose

Fits snugly on your face, without gaps

WHAT WE DON'T KNOW: NEW VARIANT IDENTIFIED

Omicron was first detected in November 2021. In December, it became the dominant variant in the U.S. But a new variant, for now nicknamed “IHU,” was also found in the last few weeks.