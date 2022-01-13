UVA Health COVID Update: The Bottom Line for Jan. 13, 2022

COVID at UVA Health: By the Numbers

95 patients, including 8 children, hospitalized at UVA Health with COVID

See Virginia-wide stats from the Virginia Department of Health

What You Need to Know: Pandemic Drives Health Care Professionals to Breaking Point

The highly contagious omicron variant has dramatically increased the number of people turning to the hospital with COVID-19. Meanwhile, healthcare workers across the country are facing severe burnout and exhaustion nearly 2 years into the pandemic.

Emergency Order a Game-Changer

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam took action to relieve pressure on Virginia’s healthcare workers and institutions. He issued a 30-day emergency order days after Virginia hospitals reported a record number of admissions for COVID – the majority of whom have not been vaccinated against the virus.

This temporary measure: