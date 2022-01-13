Skip to main content
UVA Health COVID Update: The Bottom Line for Jan. 13, 2022

by Karen Doss Bowman

Healthcare workers across the country are struggling with burnout and exhaustion as COVID cases skyrocket.

COVID at UVA Health: By the Numbers

What You Need to Know: Pandemic Drives Health Care Professionals to Breaking Point

The highly contagious omicron variant has dramatically increased the number of people turning to the hospital with COVID-19. Meanwhile, healthcare workers across the country are facing severe burnout and exhaustion nearly 2 years into the pandemic.

Emergency Order a Game-Changer

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam took action to relieve pressure on Virginia’s healthcare workers and institutions. He issued a 30-day emergency order days after Virginia hospitals reported a record number of admissions for COVID – the majority of whom have not been vaccinated against the virus.

This temporary measure:

Get Vaccinated

Vaccines and boosters are the best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID.

