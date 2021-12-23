UVA Health COVID Update: The Bottom Line for Dec. 23, 2021

COVID AT UVA HEALTH: BY THE NUMBERS

45 patients, including 2 children, hospitalized at UVA Health with COVID

See Virginia-wide stats from the Virginia Department of Health

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Omicron Takes Over Almost Overnight

Just a few weeks ago, we detected the nation's first omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. This variant is now behind more than 70% of all COVID cases in the U.S. "This happened almost overnight and shows us how incredibly infectious omicron is, especially compared to delta, which had been the most infectious variant until now," says Bill Petri, MD, infectious disease expert.

Don't Let Omicron Be the Grinch Who Stole Christmas

If you are vaccinated and boosted and wear a mask, then travel over the holidays brings minimal risk. Dr. Petri shares: "My middle son and oldest daughter will be coming to visit from Oregon and because they are boosted, and everyone in our family is boosted, I have no concerns," he says.

Dr. Petri adds, "You can feel comfortable having an indoor family gathering where everyone has been vaccinated and boosted. If someone at the event has not been vaccinated and boosted, then they can take an at-home rapid test the day before. Keeping vulnerable people safe is important. An elderly relative who has not been vaccinated or boosted is up to 100X more likely to die from COVID-19, compared to a 40-year-old or younger unvaccinated relative."

What We Don't Know: Will Hospitalizations Go Up?