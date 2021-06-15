UVA Children’s is #1 in Virginia, According to U.S. News & World Report
When your kids get sick or hurt, you want the best care for them. So we’re proud to share that U.S. News & World Report just ranked UVA Children’s as Virginia’s #1 children’s hospital.
This is according to its 2021-22 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide. This is the first year it’s done state-by-state rankings for children’s hospitals.
5 Specialties Among Top 50 Nationally
Additionally, U.S. News ranked five UVA Children’s specialties among the top 50 nationally in their fields:
- Neonatology: 36th
- Pediatric cardiology & heart surgery: 37th
- Pediatric diabetes & endocrinology: 42nd
- Pediatric orthopedics: 42nd
- Pediatric urology: 43rd
To compile these rankings, U.S. News looks at:
- Patient outcomes
- Availability of specialized clinics and programs
- Patient safety measures
- A national survey of pediatric specialists
“Compassionate, Excellent Care”
“We are so proud of this national recognition, as it reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the highest-quality care for all of our patients regardless of their age,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “I congratulate our UVA Children’s team for their exceptional care to children and families throughout Virginia and beyond.”
Virginia's #1 Children's Hospital
We provide primary and specialty care throughout Virginia and beyond.
