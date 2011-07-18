UVA and HOPE: Partners in Cancer Care

Did you know UVA recently purchased a cancer care practice that provides treatment to patients in several surrounding communities?

UVA HOPE Cancer Care (formerly Hematology Oncology Patient Enterprises) is a network of four practices providing treatment to patients in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Farmville and Fishersville.

HOPE patients will continue to receive the same high-quality cancer treatment as always. But now they'll also have access to even more treatment options available at UVA’s NCI-designated Cancer Center, including clinical trials and advanced technologies and capabilities.

“This partnership with UVA Cancer Center helps us provide our patients with better access to the latest treatments,” says HOPE doctor Maya Ghaemmaghami.

Find out more about the community-based care at HOPE and UVA.

