7 Quick Questions with Urogynecologist Monique Vaughan, MD

Urogynecologist Monique Vaughan, MD, evaluates and treats pelvic floor disorders, including:

Pelvic organ prolapse, where the pelvic organs fall downward or bulge into the vagina

Female urinary incontinence, the inability to control the bladder

Bowel leakage in women

Vaughan also treats more complex pelvic floor conditions through medicine or surgery.

Meet a UVA Urogynecologist

These conditions can make exercising and other activities you love uncomfortable and embarrassing. In our 7 Quick Questions, Vaughan explains why she loves urogynecology and her work with patients.

1. Why did you become a doctor?

I chose to become a doctor for many reasons. I think the biggest is that it allows me to combine many of my life goals and interests into one career. It allows me to show people kindness every day. It consistently challenges me to grow and do better, and it is just a fascinating field.

In my mind, it is the best way that I can use my personal strengths and skills to impact the world around me.

2. Why urogynecology?

Urogynecology and pelvic surgery was fascinating to me as a medical student. I remember my first day on my urogynecology elective when I was a fourth-year student. I remember the faculty member I worked with and how caring and intentional she was.

The same was true for my urogynecology attendings when I was a resident. I remember scrubbing into vaginal surgery cases in med school and residency and thinking that there was no better or more interesting way to do surgery.

Ultimately, I realized during my OB-GYN residency that urogynecology was the perfect subspecialty for me. I wanted to use my mind and hands to improve the quality of life of women in my community.

3. What is your favorite thing about Charlottesville?

I can't name just one — I just feel content, like I belong here. Charlottesville has felt like my home since I was here for residency. I love the mountains, the amazing restaurants, the music scene, the small-town feel, and the kindness of the people that live here.

4. Where did you grow up?

My family moved around a bit when I was growing up. I was born in Charleston, West Virginia, but spent most of my middle and high school years in small communities near Gainesville, Florida. I went to high school in a tiny north-central Florida town called Trenton.

When I was growing up, we only had one stoplight in our whole county. I only had about 60 people in my senior class. It was quite a culture shock when I went to college at the University of Florida and had over 300 students in some of my freshman classes.

5. What’s the most urogynecology research happening right now?

I think the most exciting area of research in my field is the urinary microbiome. This area of research is also growing very rapidly over the past 5 years. We're beginning to learn the characteristics of the normal healthy urinary microbiome and how certain bladder disorders, like overactive bladder and spinal cord injury, disrupt or alter it.

One of my research projects is looking at how the urinary microbiome is different in menopausal women with recurrent urinary tract infections, compared to healthy menopausal women. As a whole, we still have so much to learn in terms of how the microbiome impacts health and disease, including in the bladder.