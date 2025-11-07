Types of Hernias: How to Tell What Kind You Might Have

If you’ve noticed a new lump, ache, or even acid reflux, and wonder if it could be a hernia, you’re not alone. Hernias are common, but not all are dangerous. Some cause mild discomfort, while others need quick medical care.

Here’s a simple breakdown of the most common types — so you can understand what might be going on, know when to see a doctor, and get the right treatment to feel better.

The Easier-to-Handle Hernias

Hiatal Hernias

These hernias develop when tissue in the abdominal cavity pushes up into the chest. You may not even know you have a hiatal hernia. When symptoms do show up, it’s often heartburn or reflux — annoying but not life-threatening. Medicine, diet changes, and sometimes surgery can help.

Umbilical Hernias

These tend to show up near the belly button. Some kids are born with them, and they go away on their own. Adults can get umbilical hernias, too. Unless they’re big or painful, they’re usually not a big deal.

The Hernias That Get Your Attention

Inguinal Hernias

This is the one that often comes to mind when you think of a hernia. It’s a bulge in the groin. Inguinal hernias can ache, pull, or feel heavy, especially if you’re lifting something.

As Aaron Sachs, MD, a surgeon at UVA Health with expertise in hernia repair, puts it: “The most common way a hernia presents is simply a mass in the groin.”

Usually, inguinal hernias aren’t an emergency, but they won’t fix themselves either. Surgery to repair the hernia is typically the go-to solution.

Femoral Hernias

Femoral hernias show up in the upper thigh area, and they’re more common in women than men. These hernias can be sneaky and aren’t always painful at first.

Sachs notes that because of their anatomy, “women are generally more likely to have complications.”

Femoral hernias are riskier than inguinal hernias. They’re more likely to get stuck and cause problems. That’s why your doctor will likely recommend fixing this type of hernia quickly.

The Serious Business Hernias