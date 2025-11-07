Types of Hernias: How to Tell What Kind You Might Have

If you’ve noticed a new lump, ache, or even acid reflux, and wonder if it could be a hernia, you’re not alone. Hernias are common, but not all are dangerous. Some cause mild discomfort, while others need quick medical care.
Here’s a simple breakdown of the most common types — so you can understand what might be going on, know when to see a doctor, and get the right treatment to feel better.
The Easier-to-Handle Hernias
Hiatal Hernias
These hernias develop when tissue in the abdominal cavity pushes up into the chest. You may not even know you have a hiatal hernia. When symptoms do show up, it’s often heartburn or reflux — annoying but not life-threatening. Medicine, diet changes, and sometimes surgery can help.
Umbilical Hernias
These tend to show up near the belly button. Some kids are born with them, and they go away on their own. Adults can get umbilical hernias, too. Unless they’re big or painful, they’re usually not a big deal.
The Hernias That Get Your Attention
Inguinal Hernias
This is the one that often comes to mind when you think of a hernia. It’s a bulge in the groin. Inguinal hernias can ache, pull, or feel heavy, especially if you’re lifting something.
As Aaron Sachs, MD, a surgeon at UVA Health with expertise in hernia repair, puts it: “The most common way a hernia presents is simply a mass in the groin.”
Usually, inguinal hernias aren’t an emergency, but they won’t fix themselves either. Surgery to repair the hernia is typically the go-to solution.
Femoral Hernias
Femoral hernias show up in the upper thigh area, and they’re more common in women than men. These hernias can be sneaky and aren’t always painful at first.
Sachs notes that because of their anatomy, “women are generally more likely to have complications.”
Femoral hernias are riskier than inguinal hernias. They’re more likely to get stuck and cause problems. That’s why your doctor will likely recommend fixing this type of hernia quickly.
The Serious Business Hernias
What Is Hernia Treatment Like?
If you think your hernia needs a doctor's care, you might wonder what that looks like. Learn more about how hernias are treated, including nonsurgical and surgical options.
Incisional Hernias
If you’ve had abdominal surgery in the past, you may get one of these along your old scar. Incisional hernias can grow over time, pulling on the abdomen and causing discomfort.
You may end up needing surgery if you have an incisional hernia because they rarely stay small.
Cullen Carter, MD, a surgeon at UVA Health who specializes in abdominal surgery, including hernia repair, cautions: “An incisional hernia is going to be a more complicated repair because there’s a lot of scar tissue associated with that previous surgery, so it’s a higher risk.”
Epigastric Hernias
These hernias develop in the upper abdominal area. They can cause pain if the tissue gets trapped. They also tend to worsen over time. Although they’re not usually an emergency, it’s best not to ignore this type of hernia.
Strangulated Hernias
Strangulated hernias aren’t actually a type of hernia — they’re a complication. Any hernia can get strangulated if the blood supply is cut off. When that happens, pain can be intense, and it’s considered a medical emergency.
“Strangulation means the intestine has lost blood supply, and it’s dying or dead,” Carter explains.
If you have sudden severe pain, nausea, or a hernia that changes color, you need to seek care right away.
Types of Hernias: The Bottom Line
Not all hernias are created equal. Some are more of a hassle. Others are dangerous and need quick treatment. The key is to know the signs, listen to your body, and not wait too long to see a doctor.