Treating Pediatric MS (Podcast Tuesday)

About 10 percent of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) have symptoms before age 18. Those initial symptoms include:

Sudden blurred vision, caused by a nerve inflammation known as optic neuritis

Double vision, or seeing two of an object

Increasing arm and leg weakness, numbness or tingling

Balance difficulties

Bowel and bladder control issues

Parents and kids often assume an MS diagnosis means wheelchairs and a shorter lifespan, but new medications offer hope. Listen to pediatric neurologist Nick Brenton explain the latest pediatric MS treatments.