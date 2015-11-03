Treating Childhood Asthma (Podcast Tuesday)

Asthma is the most common chronic disease in kids.

When kids who have it are exposed to triggers, such as the falling leaves that are everywhere in Charlottesville right now, their airways become inflamed, the muscles tighten, and they produce more mucus. This makes it hard for air to go in and out of their lungs, causing coughing and wheezing.

It can be hard for parents to tell the difference between childhood asthma and common cold symptoms. Take your kids to the doctor if they develop a chronic cough, especially at bedtime, or complain that their chest feels tight.

In today's podcast, Lynn McDaniel, MD, discusses:

Managing asthma at school and while playing sports

Asthma medications, including quick relievers such as Albuterol and long-term controller medications

When kids are ready to manage their asthma independently

What UVA is doing to improve asthma care

Listen to the podcast: