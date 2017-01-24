Travel Vaccines & Protecting Your Health When Abroad

You may need travel vaccines to protect you against exposure to hepatitis A, malaria and other diseases.

Did you know that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a travelers' clinic visit anytime you travel internationally? This is especially important if you have an existing medical condition, need travel vaccines or are visiting a developing country.

Tania Thomas, MD, who sees patients at the UVA Travelers' Clinic, likes to see patients four to six weeks before their trip. She says every trip is unique, and your reasons for traveling and agenda influence what doctors advise.

"Our job is to really to combine our knowledge of the epidemiology and preventable conditions with the traveler's itinerary and their own medical conditions that they bring and other kind of personal risk profiles," she says. "So, we use all of this information, and we cater advice to prevent injury and illness while traveling."

At the visit, you'll get:

Any necessary vaccines

Information on preventing travel-related illnesses, including the dreaded traveler's diarrhea

Need Travel Vaccines? Make an appointment at the UVA Travelers' Clinic, part of Infectious Disease Clinic.

In this week's podcast, Thomas goes into detail about vaccines, what to pack and how you can protect your health when abroad.

Listen to the podcast: