7 Quick Questions with Trauma Director Jeff Young, MD

Trauma Director Jeff Young, MD

Jeff Young, MD, director of the UVA trauma center, has worked with the critical care team since 1994. He treats patients in need of surgery for trauma and emergency situations. When not in the operating room, Young promotes injury prevention such as bleeding control, fall prevention and safe driving.

Meet a UVA Trauma Surgeon

1. Why did you become a doctor?

I’ve always known I wanted to be one. Even from an early age, in high school, I knew my goal was to become a doctor.

2. Why did you choose to specialize in trauma?

I had a surgery rotation in medical school and really enjoyed it. When it was time for my residency, I knew I wanted the trauma unit.

3. What is your favorite thing about Charlottesville?

Everything. It’s a great place to raise your kids, and there's great schools available.

4. Where did you grow up?

I’m from Long Island, New York.

5. What’s the most exciting thing or research happening in your field right now?

Virtual reality and predictive modeling. With virtual reality, we’re able to prepare and practice for operations. Then predictive modeling using data allows us to maximize our efficiency, evaluate risks and deliver better patient care.

6. Who is your inspiration?

My mentor from Wake Forest University. I still keep in touch with him after all these years post-graduation.

7. What’s your favorite thing about working at UVA?

It being located in Charlottesville and the medical school. Two of my kids are attending the UVA School of Medicine.