Transplants, Organ Donation and More: April 2015 Roundup

<a href

April is National Donate Life Month, and we featured a few blog posts about transplants and organ donation.

We dispelled some of the common misconceptions about organ donation with our Setting the Record Straight post and Organ & Tissue Donation infographic.

Also, discover the role of transplant coordinators, who help guide patients and their families through the journey of receiving a transplant at the UVA Transplant Center.

The Maternity Monday series continued with posts about:

Stay tuned for new articles every Monday throughout the spring and summer!

Listen to some of UVA’s top doctors discuss the latest in their respective fields in our Podcast Tuesday interviews:

Also, be sure to read the story of Chris VanNortwick and his wife, Mary, as he bravely battles frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and they face the challenge together.

The Health System in the News

The Voice and Swallowing Clinic hosted a workshop to teach people the importance of vocal physical therapy for those who experience trouble speaking or singing. (WVTF)

A new program created by the UVA Trauma Center made its debut at a pair of local schools. The Injury Prevention Program is designed to raise awareness about distracted driving among teens and teach them safe driving practices. (Newsplex)

A new breakthrough by UVA researchers may lead to a way to block the growth of tumors in many common cancers. (Medical News Today)

A new research study from the UVA School of Medicine has found that young children who watch one to two hours of TV per day are much more likely to become overweight or obese than those who watch for less than an hour. (Newsweek)