Infographic: Fifty Years of Transplant at UVA

by Erica Gregory

uva transplant program 50th anniversary

Learn more about organ and tissue donation. Visit the UVA Transplant Center.

transplant anniversary infographic

Infographic text: UVA's Transplant Program at 50 Years

Donating a kidney or part of your liver can save someone's life. And it's something you can do now, either for a loved one or a stranger.

  • We receive over 3,800 organ offers annually
  • More than 5,000 patients have been transplanted
  • There are currently over 600 patients on our waitlist
  • We add more than 400 names to our waitlist each year
  • Our transplant center began in the 1967
  • There are 10 transplant programs at UVA:
    • Adult heart
    • Pediatric Heart
    • Adult Liver
    • Pediatric Liver
    • Adult Kidney
    • Pediatric Kidney
    • Pediatric Lung
    • Islet Cell
    • Adult Lung
    • Adult Pancreas
  • A kidney has 24-48 hours to be transplanted
  • A lung has 6 hours to be transplanted
  • A heart has 4 hours to be transplanted
  • A liver has 16 hours to be transplanted
  • Our patients live because other give. Become an organ donor.
  • Visit www.donatelifevirginia.org
  • If interested in living donation, please call 1.800.543.8814

