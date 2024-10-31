Out of the Archives: THC in Halloween Candy

Kids love candy. And on Halloween, eating a pillowcase's worth of treats is a rite of passage. Some types of candy, like THC gummies, aren’t made for kids. But when your little ones are hopped up on sugar and looking for more candy, they're not interested in reading labels.

That's why we're rereading this article from our archives: More Than a Sugar High: Pot Edibles Are Putting Kids in the Hospital

Fortunately, the myth of the THC candies ending up in your child’s Halloween haul is mostly just that. A myth. The packaging may be distressingly similar, but the price tag pretty much guarantees no one is giving them away deliberately.

Most of the time when kids get into THC candy, it belongs to their parents. Or, they find it in a house they're visiting.