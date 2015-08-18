Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Tendon Injuries (Podcast Tuesday)

by Megan Munkacsy

Nothing motivates me to stretch as much as that burning pain in my Achilles tendon. It usually kicks in when I'm running, or maybe when I get out of bed the morning after a run. I've heard enough horror stories about ruptured Achilles tendons — and the ensuing pain, rest and possibly surgery — to know I need to do whatever stretching it takes to avoid one.

Chances are, you've dealt with tendon pain, including tendinosis or tendinitis. It takes many forms, including:

  • Rotator cuff injuries
  • Tennis elbow
  • Golfer's elbow
  • Plantar fasciitis

Don't live with the pain: Listen to musculoskeletal radiologist Jennifer Pierce, MD, discuss the latest treatments for tendon injuries, including steroid injections and Tenex.

Think you've injured a tendon? Figure out the next steps — make an appointment with a primary care doctor.

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles