Tendon Injuries (Podcast Tuesday)

Nothing motivates me to stretch as much as that burning pain in my Achilles tendon. It usually kicks in when I'm running, or maybe when I get out of bed the morning after a run. I've heard enough horror stories about ruptured Achilles tendons — and the ensuing pain, rest and possibly surgery — to know I need to do whatever stretching it takes to avoid one.

Chances are, you've dealt with tendon pain, including tendinosis or tendinitis. It takes many forms, including:

Rotator cuff injuries

Tennis elbow

Golfer's elbow

Plantar fasciitis

