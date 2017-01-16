Telemedicine Access in Virginia & Beyond: How UVA Extends Care

Telemedicine access in Virginia gives people throughout the Commonwealth access to experts and specialists at UVA.

But what exactly is telemedicine? The word itself sort of gives it away: The prefix "tele" means "far away" or "distant." At UVA, The Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth helps connect patients and caregivers throughout the Commonwealth and the world. Teleconferencing and electronic medical records make it possible for patients to consult with caregivers and physicians to consult with other physicians, without any of the restrictions that come with traveling.

With over 20 years of experience, UVA has been a pioneer in telemedicine access and telehealth services. Today the Center has established over 150 partners across Virginia, provided care in over 60 specialties and saved citizens of the Commonwealth millions of miles in driving.

Watch the video to learn more about