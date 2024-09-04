A Teen's Unexplained Pain Was Unrelenting. So Was the Effort to Find the Source: Cancer

Jeff Cornejo is a problem-solver. A self-described nerd and computer whiz, this Charlottesville, Virginia, father of 2 girls has always relied on his ability to fix things for his kids. So when his teenage daughter became wracked with excruciating pain, Jeff couldn’t rest until he and his ex-wife found a way to fix their daughter.

It took 37 days, 3 trips to the emergency department, a few misdiagnoses, and the collective expertise of 7 different pediatric specialists. Plus, countless hours of worry and research. But finally, the parents learned their teen's unexplained pain was from a rare type of blood cancer.

Cornejo admits his patience was worn thin by a sometimes slow and overly complicated healthcare system. But he’s also incredibly grateful to UVA Health Children's — especially pediatric oncologist Brian Belyea, MD, — for saving his daughter’s life.

“Dr. Belyea is a superhero. If I could erect a monument in his honor or pay for his kid’s college, I would do that,” Jeff says.

But finding the right fix for his daughter's stomach pain was not easy.

Unexplained Stomach Pain That Wouldn't Stop

In February 2018, not long after her 16th birthday, Cornejo’s youngest daughter, Madeline, started complaining of stomach pains. Her primary care doctor ordered blood work. When that turned up nothing, they thought maybe she had a stomach bug or recurring symptoms from an earlier bout with Lyme disease. Only high doses of ibuprofen gave her relief. But by summer, she barely made it through summer camp in Pennsylvania. She had unbearable stomach pain no one could explain. Cancer was not top of mind. As soon as she got home, her parents took her straight to the closest emergency department.

“We spent 20 hours there, doing all kinds of blood work, X-rays, a CT scan. The CT image showed some of her lymph nodes were large but nothing too concerning.” Doctors were stumped, Cornejo shares. They said go to UVA Health Children’s where they have pediatric GI specialists.

Pediatric GI specialists found Madeline had stomach ulcers. So they took her off the high doses of ibuprofen. It was the only thing that gave her relief, but it was also what likely caused the ulcers. They treated her ulcers, hoping her pain would go away. She only got worse.

Many Experts & Tests Find No Clear Answers

Madeline was screaming and writhing in pain for 20 hours a day, until collapsing from exhaustion. They went back to the emergency department.

“At UVA, experts from seven departments came through and interviewed us,” Cornejo says. Many tests were run. The parents repeatedly heard, ‘We don’t know what’s wrong.’ Cornejo admits this experience was incredibly frustrating. “In my professional life, I do a lot of troubleshooting. Being able to solve problems is so part of me. I’ll look at anything and think, ‘How do we make that better and how do we solve that faster?’”

At one point, a doctor told Jeff and his ex-wife that their daughter could be psychotic and needed to go to Maryland so she could be admitted to a psychiatric ward for teens.

Cancer at the Root of Her Unexplained Pain

Looking back, Cornejo realizes the road to diagnosing a complex and rare cancer is not always a clear path.

“We felt we were pushing the hospital system. But we didn’t have the option of giving up,” Cornejo says. “To their credit, they worked through the process,” he adds.

Along with pediatric specialists in GI, rheumatology, infectious disease, and pain management, an oncologist (cancer expert) was part of Madeline’s care team — even though initially cancer was an unlikely suspect as the source of her unexplained pain. But then more clues surfaced. Madeline developed a fever, her inflammation markers were off the charts, and her otherwise flat stomach swelled. In 3 days, she looked 30 weeks pregnant.

When other specialists and treatments failed to help, Belyea said, ‘I’d like a crack at this again.” He took fluid from her abdomen and a small sample (biopsy) of a swollen gland in her neck. Finally, they knew what they were battling — anaplastic large cell lymphoma, anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+ALCL).