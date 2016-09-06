Teen Pregnancy Prevention: How To Talk to Your Kids

Talking to your kids about puberty, sex and contraceptives can help prevent unintended pregnancies.

Birth rates for women ages 15-19 years are at a historic low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC notes that U.S. teen pregnancy rates are still higher than other western industrialized nations.

The providers at the Teen and Young Adult Health Center would like to lower this rate. When someone gets pregnant as a teen, her child is also more likely to get pregnant as a teen, explains pediatrician Nancy McLaren, MD. Breaking this cycle gives girls a better chance of meeting educational and other goals.

McLaren recommends parents start sharing information and talking to their kids about puberty and sex early. They should also encourage being active in school and activities. "Being involved in the community and their schools and family is a very large protector against teen pregnancy."

Get tips for when and how to talk to your kids and more information about teen pregnancy prevention in this week's podcast: