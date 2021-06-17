Get Your Guy to the Doctor: Tips for Tackling Men’s Health Issues Head-On

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of American men over age 20 have high blood pressure. More than 40% are obese, and almost 15% are in fair or poor health. Yet, many men are not getting the healthcare they need. According to one survey by the Commonwealth Fund, more than half of all men had not had a physical exam in the previous year. In other words: when it comes to managing their health, the men in our lives need to step up their game.

Why Men Don’t Go to the Doctor

Men, obviously, have different health needs than women. “Usually, young, healthy men who don’t have a lot of medical problems and no complaints don’t need to see the doctor except when they’re sick,” says urologist Nicolas Ortiz, MD. “They don’t have routine health screenings like women do.”

Even when there are signs of a health problem, some men still avoid seeking care. The reasons why are unique to the individual. Ortiz says some of the most common explanations include:

Many men don’t want to admit they need help because they see it as a sign of weakness.

They may have a fear of the unknown. Unlike women who begin routine health screenings as young adults, men aren’t required to visit the doctor unless there’s a problem. As a result, they may be unfamiliar with the healthcare system.

They don’t want to give up control by allowing someone else to tell them what they can and cannot do.

No matter what the reason, avoiding or delaying care puts men’s health at risk. “Because men don’t seek care when they should, what may have been a small problem initially turns into a bigger problem that is often more challenging to treat,” says Ortiz.

Symptoms Men Shouldn’t Ignore

Most men know the signs of health emergencies like a heart attack or stroke and will take them seriously. But there are other symptoms men may dismiss that can actually be a sign of a serious health issue.

Snoring

Loud snoring may be a symptom of obstructive sleep apnea. People with sleep apnea stop breathing briefly, which causes a drop in oxygen levels. Without treatment, sleep apnea increases his risk for high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, and more.

Frequent urination

Is he waking up multiple times a night to pee? Frequent urination, especially at night, can be a sign of an enlarged prostate, which in severe cases can lead to reduced kidney function. It may also be a sign of diabetes or even prostate cancer.

Erectile dysfunction (ED)

ED may be a symptom of low testosterone, which is common in aging men. But it can also be a sign of something more serious like heart disease or depression.

Skin changes

Any new or changing spot on the skin may be a sign of skin cancer. Watch for:

Rapidly growing moles that bleed or itch

Open sores that don’t heal

Wart-like growths

The Health Screenings Men Need

Many problematic men’s health issues are more common as they get older. That’s why, after age 50, men should see a doctor regularly for routine screenings – even if they’re in perfect health. These screenings include tests for:

High blood pressure . Blood pressure checks are standard at most doctor’s appointments beginning at age 18. But if he hasn’t been to the doctor in a while, it’s important to check this off the list. Hypertension puts people at risk for heart attack, stroke, and death.



. Blood pressure checks are standard at most doctor’s appointments beginning at age 18. But if he hasn’t been to the doctor in a while, it’s important to check this off the list. Hypertension puts people at risk for heart attack, stroke, and death. High cholesterol. This also increases heart attack and stroke risk. However, a doctor can treat it easily once they make a diagnosis.

Colorectal cancer . Because of the rising number of diagnoses among younger adults, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommends screening beginning at age 45.



. Because of the rising number of diagnoses among younger adults, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommends screening beginning at age 45. Skin cancer . Men are more likely to get melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer. In addition to self-checks at home, men, especially light-skinned men, should see a dermatologist every year for a full-body check.



. Men are more likely to get melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer. In addition to self-checks at home, men, especially light-skinned men, should see a dermatologist every year for a full-body check. Prostate cancer. Ortiz stresses that men should discuss their cancer risk with their doctor and decide on the screening approach that’s best for them.