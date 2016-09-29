Surviving a Stroke: Larry’s Story

One month after Larry Baker received life-saving treatment for a stroke at UVA Medical Center, he traveled to Ecuador. Stroke is the leading cause of disability in the United States. However, the UVA Stroke Team administered tPA, a clot-dissolving drug, just 19 minutes after Baker arrived at UVA through the Pegasus medevac helicopter. This helped him make a full recovery.
Baker, 78, is back to his normal work on his small farm in Madison County — chopping, lifting and digging. Watch this video of Baker talking about his experience.
