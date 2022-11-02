7 Quick Questions With Surgical Oncologist Todd Bauer

A surgical oncologist at UVA Cancer Center, Todd Bauer, MD, treats patients with pancreatic, bile duct, liver, and gastrointestinal cancers.

Meet a UVA Cancer Center Surgeon

We asked Bauer our 7 quick questions.

1. What most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Todd Bauer, MD

My father, who is a surgeon, was my inspiration to become a surgeon. He and many of my great mentors at Penn and MD Anderson helped to shape my guiding principles of patient care:

Try your hardest and do your absolute best with every patient.

Treat every patient like they were your family member.

Be honest and realistic, but also hopeful and optimistic.

Listen to your patients and hear their concerns.

Ask for help and seek input from colleagues when it might benefit a patient.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Being able to use my knowledge and skills to help patients and establishing long-term relationships with my patients.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?