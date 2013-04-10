Healthy Balance
‘Superdrug’ Antibiotic Could Treat Deadly Gastrointestinal Infection C. Diff
A new antibiotic developed at UVA could treat deadly gastrointestinal infections.
The antibiotic kills drug-resistant strains of Clostridium difficile (C. diff), which infects more than 400,000 people in the United States each year, without touching good bacteria. Research also shows it’s effective against other bacterial infections.
Researchers next plan to study the drug’s safety and effectiveness in humans.
