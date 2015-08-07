Stroke Symptoms and Treatment: July 2015 Roundup

Maternity Monday wrapped up this July with information on what to expect after bringing your newborn home from the hospital.
We also continued our podcasts:
- Learn the warning signs of a stroke, and what to do if you experience one.
- New research from UVA is changing how doctors treat patients with prostate cancer, and why doctors don’t always delay radiation therapy.
- New treatments are providing better outcomes for patients with pediatric multiple sclerosis.
- Dermatomyositis is a pediatric autoimmune disease with no cure, but if left untreated can lead to trouble breathing and swallowing. Find out how treatment allows kids to lead normal lives.
UVA in the News
- After finding an uncommon virus in a 6-year-old girl suffering from paralysis, UVA researchers have discovered a potential cause of childhood paralysis outbreak. (Star Exponent)
- Doctors at UVA are some of the first to successfully treat a high-risk stroke patient with an experimental stroke prevention treatment. (Daily Progress)
- Dr. Mitchell Rosner chaired the team of experts to determine appropriate guidelines for water consumption during athletic activities. (National Institutes of Health)
