Stroke Prevention: Resources and Advice

More than 6 million Americans have survived a stroke. What can you do to avoid becoming a stroke victim?

You can start by doing many of the things that also help prevent heart disease:

Eat a healthy diet

Don’t smoke

Get exercise

Manage your blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes

Take your medications

Work with your doctor

Club Red is UVA’s online community dedicated to increasing awareness among women of the risk factors and symptoms of heart disease. But you might not know that Club Red also has a number of stroke-related articles.

Stroke on the Rise Among the Young and Middle-Aged

One recent Club Red article talked about the rise of stroke in the young and middle-aged. Lifestyle choices, health conditions and genetic factors all contribute to the growing trend.

Obesity Linked to Risk of Stroke

A recent study found a link between an increase in obesity among middle-aged women and higher stroke rates. This article discusses risk factors and lifestyle changes that can make a difference.

Walking Reduces Risk of Stroke

Another study found that women walking at a brisk pace or women walking two hours or more per week had a lower risk of stroke. Find out more about the study.

Want to Learn More About Stroke Prevention?

Check out additional resources, including warning signs of a stroke, at UVA’s Stroke Center

Join Club Red

UVA’s Stroke Services

We have stroke services that you just won’t find at other hospitals in the region, including:

A team of stroke specialists on call 24 hours a day

Comprehensive treatment, including specialized surgical procedures

Dedicated stroke recovery units

Already Had a Stroke?

UVA’s Stroke ComeBack Club meets each month to hear presentations and share experiences with stroke recovery, coping and prevention.

When: Fourth Wednesday of every month, noon-1 p.m. (lunch provided)

Where: UVA HealthSouth, 515 Ray C. Hunt Drive, Fontaine Research Park

Contact: 434.244.2114