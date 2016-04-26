How A Stem Cell Transplant Helps Cancer Patients

During a stem cell transplant, patients with certain cancers receive donated stem cells, which have the ability to develop into different kinds of cells throughout the body. These stem cells can come from bone marrow, blood or umbilical cords.

Stem cell transplants treat blood cancers, including:

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple myeloma

Myelodysplastic syndrome

Some people with non-cancerous blood conditions such as sickle cell anemia may also need a stem cell transplant.

The stem cells may come from your own body or from a donor. Donors can be family members or non-related volunteers from the National Bone Marrow Registry.

In this week's podcast, Michael Keng, MD, explains the transplant process. Listen to the podcast: