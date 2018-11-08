Spotting Sepsis: The Medical Emergency You’ve Never Heard Of

Each year, almost 260,000 lives are lost to sepsis. Only heart disease and cancer cause more deaths in the U.S. Learn who’s most at risk and how to spot this serious, but little known, illness.
- Whether a glass of wine is really good for your heart. A UVA heart expert reveals how less is more when it comes to alcohol.
- How the right snack can help you stay focused but the wrong snack can lead to weight gain. Snack smart with advice from a UVA nutritionist.
- Cool ways that 3D printing, virtual reality and other high-tech gadgets are shaping healthcare.
- Addie, who had brain tumor surgery in high school and later became a nurse.
