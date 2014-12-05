Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Snakes, Spiders and Health Myths: November Roundup

by Megan Munkacsy

November was a month of myth-busting and uncovering the truth:

Wolf spider and brown recluse
Which one is the brown recluse?

We also talked to a couple of pediatricians:

  • Jonathan Swanson, MD, the medical director for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, answered our 7 Quick Questions.
  • It’s that time of the year again. Do your kids need a flu shot? What about you? Pediatrician Ina Stephens discussed flu shots and kids.

And thanks to the participants in our voting challenge, we unveiled our new mobile mammography design.

The Health System In the News

We had a lot to be thankful for this November:

Additionally, officials from Virginia and the Federal Communications Commission, including FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn, met with the UVA Center for Telehealth. They discussed using broadband to connect with and treat patients in more rural parts of Virginia (NBC29).

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles