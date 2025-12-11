Skincare in Pregnancy: New Problems & Solutions

We’ve all heard that pregnancy gives you a “glow.” Which is probably why some women are particularly disappointed to find they instead get acne, dark spots, or random rashes. “Pregnancy hormones really affect your skin” might be more accurate. But “glow’ sounds nicer.

What your skin needs, and what you need to avoid, changes in pregnancy. We talked to OB-GYN Eugene Louie-Ng, MD, about what you should know about common skin concerns during pregnancy.

Disrupting Your Usual Skincare Regimen

Some of your favorite products are likely going to be out of circulation until after pregnancy. If you choose to breastfeed, they’ll need to stay in storage for then as well.

Retinols

Retin-A, retinol, tretinoin, and retinyl palmitate are all forms of vitamin A. And with vitamin A, you can get too much of a good thing. “You ultimately want to avoid things that have retinoids, for example, which can cause birth defects,” Ng explains.

Phthalates

Unfortunately, these chemicals are a little like microplastics. You should avoid them, but it’s pretty much impossible to do so entirely. But they have been linked to some problems in pregnancy and birth.

In particular, they’re often tied to scented products. So, it’s a good time to try out fragrance-free options.

Hydroquinone

This product is a common ‘lightener.’ While there’s not a whole lot of research on its use in pregnancy, we do know a lot about its absorption rate. Which is high.

Unfortunately, a lot of women want to try this product out because of skin changes and dark spots brought on by pregnancy. But experts recommend you wait till after pregnancy to try it.

Tranexamic Acid

A great treatment for random dark spots and rosacea, tranexamic acid is powerful and generally safe. It’s probably even safe during pregnancy, but there’s just not enough data to say for sure. While topical solutions haven’t been studied in-depth, oral tranexamic acid can cause blood clots. And considering all the other blood fluctuations you’re managing during pregnancy, it’s best avoided.

Simplify & Ask

So, what can you use? “For regular skincare, it’s important to hydrate. CeraVe is one of the brands I know a lot of dermatologists recommend, and I do too. It’s very good for moisturizing and it’s very safe in pregnancy," Ng says. For any new products or skincare items you just can’t live without, Ng advises talking to your doctor. If you bring in copies of the product packaging, they can review ingredients and help you determine if it’s safe during pregnancy.

Pregnancy Acne

You remember how the sudden influx of hormones in puberty gave about half of your 8th grade class acne? Well, welcome back to middle school. Pregnancy brings the same hormonal flux. It’s not uncommon for newly pregnant women to suddenly get zits.

But before you reach for your favorite acne cream, hold on. Some treatments, even over-the-counter ones, could hurt your baby.

Popular anti-acne medications that should be avoided in pregnancy:

· Hormone therapy

· Doxycycline

· Minocycline

· Differin

· Tazorac

· Retin-a

“Benzoyl peroxide, at low concentrations and in limited use, is safe in pregnancy. However, if it’s painful acne, it could be infected,” Ng cautions. “Clindamycin is safe, and that’s something we would prescribe for painful cystic acne in pregnancy.”

But if you’re thinking of using a new product with ingredients not well-known, send your doctor a quick message on MyChart or give their office a call.

Pregnancy & Sun Protection

Another unfair symptom of pregnancy? You’ll find it’s easier than ever to get sunburned. Part of that is the same hormone fluctuations that lead to acne. But here are some other changes that contribute:

· Changes in metabolism

· Increased blood volume

· Higher body temperature

· Changes to heart rate and blood pressure

Use a mineral sunscreen that’s SPF 30. For beach days or other times when you’re out in the sun for an extended time, an SPF 50 is a better fit.

Most experts recommend mineral sunscreens for 2 reasons. The first is that it won’t be absorbed into your bloodstream. The second is that the active ingredients are less likely to cause problems for your skin and your pregnancy.

“Chemical-based sunscreens have the potential to cause problems in pregnancy and for the developing fetus. So, I wouldn’t use that stuff,” Ng explains.

If you do get a sunburn, aloe vera is going to be your best option for treatment. But if it’s severe and you feel like you need treatment, you can call your doctor for additional help.

Melanin Production During Pregnancy (Melasma)

During pregnancy, your body makes more melanin. But instead of distributing itself evenly or artfully adding contour, it tends to settle in the worst possible locations. The result? A darker upper lip, nose, cheek, or forehead.

Typically, melasma shows up as brown or brown-gray patches.

You don’t have to be pregnant to get melasma. Some people get it just from the sun. But during pregnancy, you’re extra-susceptible. Make sure you wear a good sunscreen, but also, don’t panic.

For many, the additional pigmentation fades after pregnancy.

Linea Negra

Your face isn’t the only patch of skin that might see some pigmentation changes. Melanin also can show up on your belly. A dark brown line often extends from the top of your abdomen right down to your pubic bone.

And up to 80% of pregnant people get this (to varying degrees).

Just like melasma, it tends to fade after pregnancy. But Ng has another suggestion for keeping this line faint. “Folic acid may actually reduce the Linea Negra,” he shares. Folic acid is most important for preventing serious neural tube problems, like spina bifida. But helping to keep this line a little fainter is a nice bonus for many.

Gentle, Simple Routines

For many, pregnancy is a good time to try out a gentle and simple routine. Fragrance-free gentle cleansers for sensitive skin and a basic moisturizer are a good place to start. If you have questions about any product, bring it to your prenatal appointment.

Your provider can check and make sure that there aren’t off-limits products hiding under different names.