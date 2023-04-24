The 2 Scary Sunburn Facts Every Parent Needs to Know

When you were a kid, did you enjoy peeling a sunburn? Were you too cool for sunscreen? Did you visit tanning beds before Prom? Whatever your history with sun exposure, if you're a parent, you know the sunburn facts. You've got the SPF 50 in your pocket, and you're not afraid to use it.

That's a good thing. Sunburns early in life can lead to skin cancer, including dangerous melanoma.

“Unfortunately, sun exposure that we had as children puts us at the highest risk for melanoma as an adult,” says surgical oncologist Lynn Dengel, MD. She’s part of the