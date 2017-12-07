Shoulder Pain Doesn't Have to Take You Out of the Game

Humans live longer these days. And while that's good news, it also means our bodies require more upkeep.

I became personally aware of this when I hurt the rotator cuff in my shoulder while doing yoga. Turns out, while exercise is definitely a necessary component for healthy living, it can and it does take a toll.

Luckily, I didn't need a shoulder joint replacement -- this time. If you're in shoulder pain to the point of not being able to do yoga, play tennis or golf or work out at the gym, you may have damaged your cartilage and shoulder joint to the point of needing surgery.

UVA sees people from throughout the state. In this video, Stephen Brockmeier, MD, discusses the types of shoulder injuries he treats most.

