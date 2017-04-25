Shira Strongin: A Voice For Those With Rare Diseases

Sporting turquoise hair and her own unique style, Shira Strongin is a vibrant and creative teenage girl. She grew up singing and dancing, and was actively involved in musical theater. In her pre-teen years, she suffered a dance injury that would ultimately change her life. Her parents took her to the doctor for the injury, but there were other issues. This began a long journey to find the correct diagnosis.
Read Shira's Blog
Want to learn more about Shira? Check out her blog, The Sick Chicks.
Shira is also a writer, a trait that has come to define her since she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and other rare diseases. Ehlers-Danlos patients have a genetic disposition to weakened body structures such as skin, bone, blood vessels, and organs that results in chronic pain, early arthritis, and even death. Shira describes her symptoms as "a Pain so Intense it rules your life...a million suns burning under your skin or feeling like a lightening bolt is being shot through your body 24/7."
Shira and her family were at a loss long before they ever knew the name of her illness. They scoured the country for specialists who could help. They went to work trying to find a solution to Shira's symptoms, which had become debilitating and prevented her from living a normal teenage life. She suffered from severe body pain and headaches, and her cognition had gotten so bad she couldn't focus on homework and she missed a lot of school. Shira always believed she would graduate high school and go to college - but even this dream started to become less of a certainty.
Throughout her illness, Shira kept a blog to chronicle her journey. She wrote under the pen name Sick Chick, and soon started to grow a following of others who could relate to her. She met other young girls who suffered from chronic illness and bonded with them over the frustrating issues they dealt with on a day to day basis.
Through the community she built through her blog, Shira and her parents were told about Kenneth Liu, MD, a neurosurgeon at UVA Health System who was treating Ehler's Danlos patients through a totally unique procedure.
Dr. Liu helped to discover that in some EDS patients like Shira, the veins in their brain had become clogged which resulted in pressure on the brain and ultimately symptoms such as pain, headaches, and cognitive issues. By placing a stent in a blood vessel, the blood flow is improved and the symptoms are alleviated.
The Strongin's traveled to UVA from their home in Southern California. The procedure was a success.
Throughout her journey, and with help from her online community she formed through her Sick Chicks Blog, Shira has become a voice for others with rare diseases. She has lobbied Congress for legislation on medication reform and even helped to pass The 21st Century Cares Act, which set aside over $6 billion in funding for "discovery, development, and delivery of 21st Century cures."
Just over a year after the procedure, Shira's mother, Barbara, wrote to Dr. Liu to thank him for taking care of her daughter. In the email, she went on to say that Shira has committed to George Washington University and will be going to college, a dream that will come true.
Watch her story.
I don't think there's anything that ever prepares a parent for having a child with a rare disease. Shira was healthy for the first 11 years of her life-- at least seemingly healthy-- and she was very active in musical theater and in voice and dance, and then our world changed. It was like a personal earthquake after a dance injury.
I was having horrible symptoms. I was having cognitive issues. I couldn't do math anymore, couldn't read. I couldn't write. I was having headaches. All of these things that nobody could really explain until we came to UVA and saw Dr. Liu.
In terms of vein narrowing, such as in Shira's case, we're able to identify a vein that appeared to be narrowed. And I think after a long discussion with her, we decided to bite the bullet and proceed with placement of a stent. And one of the nice things about this procedure is that it can all be done through a puncture [INAUDIBLE] the top of the leg. One of the most challenging things for patients with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, or EDS, is that there is not one physician that can manage all of the issues that these patients have, and so they end up having 40 or 50 different specialists to take care of the different problems that they have.
Shira was actually under the care of Dr. Liu. She had done well with that, had subsequently gone home, and then was about 2 and 1/2, 3 hours away, and we got a call that the [INAUDIBLE], which, in Ehlers-Danlos patients can be very complicated-- there may have been a problem with it.
Dr. Upchurch-- he fixed my femoral artery pseudoaneurysm, which, had I got on the plane with that, I would have died, because it would have popped. So I am forever grateful to both of them, and I can't say enough positive things about them. When I was 11 years old, I started writing under the pen name Sick Chick, and now, about a year and a half ago, that turned into a whole organization called Sick Chicks, which is uniting and empowering young women to be more than our illnesses. I have also worked on a lot of legislation. Currently, actually, this very second I'm co-hosting a cyber rally with some friends for 21st Century Cures legislation that we're trying to get pushed through, because rare disease patients-- we don't have time to wait.
People who've been lucky enough to meet her have been touched by her glitter. And I know that Shira doesn't know how long her life will be, but she's going to make the most of every day.
Coming back to UVA is like coming back to a second home, and that's not something I can say about any other hospital.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.