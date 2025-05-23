Sharp Pains, Premature Delivery, & NICU Stay: Alex & Faith's Story

At 28 weeks, Alex Chadhouri had only just begun the third trimester of a deeply wanted pregnancy. It had taken her and her husband 10 years of trying to have their first child. Now pregnant with their second child, Faith, they were overjoyed.

Faith's Premature Delivery

Then, sudden pains, a hospital visit, and the most chilling words a new parent can hear: "I don't think she's going to make it." Thankfully, Faith did. She spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at UVA Health. Now a treasured 8-year-old, her and her parents' story is one of tenacity and courage.

Offering Comfort to NICU Parents Today

Visiting the NICU isn't easy. But Alex and Derek adjusted to an environment of alarms, ventilators, and cables to make sure they were there for Faith. Now, they visit the NICU as a family, where they offer hope, comfort, and cookies to other families in the midst of their NICU struggle.