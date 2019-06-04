Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Septic Shock: When Your Body Can’t Fight an Infection

by Leigh Critzer Thraves

Taison Bell is sitting in the UVA medical center in a white coat.

Taison Bell, MD, explains sepsis and septic shock

What happens when your body can’t fight an infection and it keeps getting worse? That infection can turn into something called sepsis, or septic shock.

According to Taison Bell, MD, “Septic shock is the result of an infection that’s in the blood stream. These can be infections that come from different sorts of areas. So, in the lungs, it would be called pneumonia, or in the urine, a urinary tract infection.”

Our bodies are often able to fight these, especially with the help of antibiotics. But sometimes the infection gets worse, and the body has an abnormal response to the infection.

Watch Bell explain what happens when an infection turns into sepsis, and how doctors can treat it.

Taison Bell Explains Septic Shock

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles