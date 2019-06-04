Septic Shock: When Your Body Can’t Fight an Infection

What happens when your body can’t fight an infection and it keeps getting worse? That infection can turn into something called sepsis, or septic shock.

According to Taison Bell, MD, “Septic shock is the result of an infection that’s in the blood stream. These can be infections that come from different sorts of areas. So, in the lungs, it would be called pneumonia, or in the urine, a urinary tract infection.”

Our bodies are often able to fight these, especially with the help of antibiotics. But sometimes the infection gets worse, and the body has an abnormal response to the infection.

Watch Bell explain what happens when an infection turns into sepsis, and how doctors can treat it.