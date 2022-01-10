Taking Time for Self-Care: Margarita's Journey with Breast Cancer

"It seemed very rushed to me," she recalls. "I did some reading and research and it looked like I needed to have other tests."

When her providers weren't receptive to her concerns, she reached out to UVA Health for a second opinion. From the moment Margarita and her husband met with breast surgeon Anneke Schroen, MD, they noticed a change in their experience.

"We didn't feel pushed around. She told me that she wanted to cross all the T's and dot all the I's. She laid out what we needed to do to figure out exactly where the cancer was."

Coming Up With a Better Plan

Dr. Schroen reviewed Margarita's previous tests. "Her initial diagnoses showed something that we consider a risk marker for breast cancer and not an actual breast cancer diagnosis." Plus, Dr. Schroen was concerned that Margarita had received conflicting opinions on previous biopsies.

As with any second opinion at the UVA Breast Care Center, Dr. Schroen presented Margarita's case to a team of experts. "All imaging gets reviewed again by our radiologists who specialize in breast imaging. Pathology gets reviewed again. Then we meet together as a team of multiple specialists to review these tests and to discuss the plan."

Instead of having a surgery that could only help diagnose breast cancer, Dr. Schroen's team was able to fully diagnose the cancer so the surgery could be focused on treatment. With the help of plastic reconstructive surgeon Chris Campbell, MD, Margarita would have a full mastectomy and breast reconstruction on the same day.

Returning Home to New Challenges

Margarita's mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery had been a success, but a long road was still ahead. Because of having an autologous reconstruction (where they removed fat from her own body), she had drains attached to her body. She wasn't able to drive, get around easily, or hug her children.

Margarita met with breast oncologist Patrick Dillon, MD, to discuss treatment. Although she was relieved not to have to undergo chemotherapy, she found radiation therapy to have its own challenges; mentally and emotionally.

"Physically, the lowest point was when I came back from surgery and I couldn't do very much. But mentally, the lowest point was in the middle of radiation," she remembers.