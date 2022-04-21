Healthy Balance
Do I Need a 2nd COVID-19 Booster Shot? Yes, If You're 50 & Up or Immunocompromised
Older adults and people who are immunocompromised can now get a second COVID-19 booster shot.
The FDA recommends a second booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for:
- Adults 50 or older
- Immunocompromised children and adults ages 12 or older
The agency recommends a second booster shot of the Moderna vaccine for:
- Adults 50 or older
- Immunocompromised adults ages 18 or older
You should get your second COVID-19 booster shot at least 4 months after you got your last shot.
Need a Second Booster?
You can get a second COVID booster shot if you’re an older adult or immunocompromised.
