Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Do I Need a 2nd COVID-19 Booster Shot? Yes, If You're 50 & Up or Immunocompromised

by Megan E. Davis

Old adult receiving shot

Older adults and people who are immunocompromised can now get a second COVID-19 booster shot.

The FDA recommends a second booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for:

  • Adults 50 or older
  • Immunocompromised children and adults ages 12 or older

The agency recommends a second booster shot of the Moderna vaccine for:

  • Adults 50 or older
  • Immunocompromised adults ages 18 or older

You should get your second COVID-19 booster shot at least 4 months after you got your last shot.

Need a Second Booster?

You can get a second COVID booster shot if you’re an older adult or immunocompromised.

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles