Do I Need a 2nd COVID-19 Booster Shot? Yes, If You're 50 & Up or Immunocompromised

Older adults and people who are immunocompromised can now get a second COVID-19 booster shot.

The FDA recommends a second booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for:

Adults 50 or older

Immunocompromised children and adults ages 12 or older

The agency recommends a second booster shot of the Moderna vaccine for:

Adults 50 or older

Immunocompromised adults ages 18 or older

You should get your second COVID-19 booster shot at least 4 months after you got your last shot.