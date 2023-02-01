This 1 Change Can Help Save Appalachians From Deadly Diseases

More of the calories Americans take in come from sugary drinks, like soda and sweet tea, than from any other source. They make up about 7% of the calories we take in each day. And in southwest Virginia, it's even higher. On average, adults drink 2-3 times more sugary drinks in Appalachia than in other parts of the country. Sugary drinks make up about 14% of the calories they take in.

That puts folks in this region at higher risk for a ton of health problems, many related to obesity:

Cancer

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Type 2 diabetes

Kidney disease

Dental problems

At UVA Health, it's not just our mission to treat individual patients. We also look at something called population health. That means looking at communities of people. When we find out one community is less healthy than others, we look for ways to help that community.

In this case, we're working to help Appalachians drink fewer of these types of drinks so they have fewer health problems.

Why Do Appalachians Drink More Sugary Drinks?

To help with a population health issue, we have to ask why it's happening. Often, the answer is social determinants of health. That means where we're born, the communities we live in, and the things we have or don't have can all affect our health. Are you rich or poor? Does your neighborhood have more farmer's markets or convenience stores? Is it safe and easy to exercise outside where you live? All these things make it easier or harder to be healthy.