How UVA Health Brings a Safe Place, Better Care for LGBTQ+ Patients: Q&A

When it comes to healthcare, LGBTQ+ individuals face many challenges. We’re committed to breaking down these barriers at UVA Health. We do this in small and big ways.

But exactly how do we create a welcoming place for our LGBTQ+ patients? Few people know this better than Bizz Glover.

She co-chairs UVA Health’s LGBTQ & Transgender Advisory Committee. She was also part of a leadership team that helped UVA Health University Medical Center earn a “Leader” score of 100 in the 2024 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). This index rates over 2,200 healthcare facilities on how well their policies and practices support LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees.

Advocating for Our LGBTQ+ Community

In this Q&A, Glover answers questions on how UVA Health strives to provide the best healthcare for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.

LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer. And the "+" sign recognizes the many sexual orientations and gender identities used by community members. Each June, during LGBTQ+ Pride Month, we honor the rich history, contributions, and cultural significance of this community.

What healthcare challenges do members of the LGBTQ+ community face?

I see several challenges. This community faces higher rates of mental health issues, substance abuse, and HIV/AIDS.

And if they have a clinical team that isn’t trained in cultural competence, they may experience the wrong diagnosis, inadequate treatment, or miss out on important preventive care.

Adult transgender patients often struggle to get insurance to cover gender-affirming surgery.

They can have a difficult time getting reproductive health services.

Plus, if they face discrimination and stigma, a person may be reluctant to seek care, or disclose their sexual orientation or gender identity. All of this impacts their healthcare.

What changes has UVA Health made to support the LGBTQ+ community?

We’ve made many changes to support our LGBTQ+ community:

UVA Health LGBTQ+ Pride logo colors represent life (red), healing (orange), sunlight (yellow), nature (green), magic/art (turquoise/blue), and spirit (purple/violet). Black & brown honors people of color and those lost during the HIV/AIDS crisis. Light blue and pink represent transgender, non-binary, intersex individuals, and those across the gender spectrum.

Our team members complete training called Delivering Compassionate Care to Patients who are LGBTQ+. And our yearly re-training reminds team members to treat all patients and visitors with compassion and respect.

We created a form to capture gender identity and sexual orientation in our patients’ electronic medical record (EMR). And patients can upload photos of themselves to reflect an appearance change.

We changed the name of our breastfeeding rooms to lactation rooms. Plus, our restroom areas now include gender-inclusive bathrooms and changing rooms.

Our staff have been trained to ask patients what name they want to be called and what pronouns they use.

Our patient experience survey allows a patient to identify whether they are a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Knowing the sexual orientation and gender identity of our patients allows us to build trust, tailor care, and avoid assumptions when providing care.

Tell us about successes of the LGBTQ+ & Transgender Advisory Committee?

We’ve had many successes. Progress such as: