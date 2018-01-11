Robotic Surgery: A Minimally Invasive Option that Speeds Recovery Time

Get More Videos Get stories, videos and health tips in your inbox every week. Sign up.

Linda Duska, MD, says when she was young, surgery always meant a large incision. The trauma of that caused a lot of stress on the body. Now, robotic surgery, also known as robot-assisted surgery, allows for much smaller cuts. Surgeons guide robotic arms to work through tiny incisions. Compared to traditional surgery, patients have shorter recovery times, leave the hospital sooner and get back to work sooner.

Watch the Video: Robotic Surgery

Watch Duska, who treats gynecologic cancers, talk more about the benefits to patients.