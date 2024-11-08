Research Roundup: Breastfeeding a Team Sport & Beer vs. Cancer

Highlights of the latest UVA Health research and why it matters to you.

"Breastfeeding is a Team Sport"

It's one of the most intimate human acts - a mother feeding her child. But a recent study finds that breastfeeding success requires the support of other people.

Women get discouraging messages from friends and family. Some feel pressured to give up and use formula. Their doctors might seem nonchalant and uncaring. When breastfeeding their baby becomes challenging, not having a robust support system can undermine any intent to continue.

Breastfeeding has benefits that can last a child their entire lifetime. It turns out we all can play a role in our community's health, one mother and baby at a time, by better supporting breastfeeding.

Beer vs. Cancer

Who knew? Yeast used in beer brewing could lead to new treatments that starve cancer cells. Cheers!

Is Your Autistic Child at Risk for Broken Bones?

It turns out that kids with autism have a higher risk of broken bones. UVA Health research is looking at ways to head off these injuries by boosting bone health with oxytocin.

Dealing With the Difficult C. Difficile

If you have a loved one in a nursing home or in the hospital, you may know about the deadly infection that can cause diarrhea that doesn't stop. UVA Health research has found an immune system relationship that could result in effective treatments. It's yet another fascinating example of the way that inflammation puts us at risk for disease.

New Life-Extending Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment

UVA Health was one of the first cancer centers in the U.S. to offer tarlatamab. This new treatment gives stage 4 patients more time with higher quality of life.

Sparing Patients From Damaging Rectal Cancer Surgery

For some people with rectal cancer, surgery is life-saving. But it can cause life-long side effects. UVA Health research shows an MRI can help whether it's best to undergo surgery or safe to "watch and wait." That means holding off on surgery and checking periodically to see if the cancer has spread. This knowledge can save patients from damaging surgery for rectal cancer.

